There is a good chance Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) closed at $2.01 in the last session, down -12.45% from day before closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1359455 shares were traded. CMMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8606.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. sold 336,900 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,207,759 led to the insider holds 2,241,274 shares of the business.

Mor George Adi sold 7,700 shares of CMMB for $38,706 on Jan 03. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 317,075 shares after completing the transaction at $5.03 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Mor George Adi, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,100 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider received 30,663 and left with 251,147 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMMB has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2867, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7384.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMMB traded on average about 856.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.85M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMMB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 113.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 40.85k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.