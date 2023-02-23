There is a good chance MongoDB Inc. (MDB) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at $213.59 in the last session, up 1.41% from day before closing price of $210.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306197 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $282.

On January 27, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $205.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $240.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ittycheria Dev sold 35,000 shares for $213.94 per share. The transaction valued at 7,487,760 led to the insider holds 190,264 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 14,095 shares of MDB for $3,025,845 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 1,227,954 shares after completing the transaction at $214.68 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ittycheria Dev, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 39,382 shares for $199.96 each. As a result, the insider received 7,874,776 and left with 190,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $471.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 235.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDB traded on average about 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 4.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $337.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $351.61M to a low estimate of $335.17M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $266.49M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $352.99M, an increase of 23.70% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $342.48M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.