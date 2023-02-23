There is a good chance Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.74 in the prior trading day, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) closed at $0.78, up 5.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0431 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935531 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7420.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 17, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 26, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Riga Thomas J sold 107,424 shares for $0.66 per share. The transaction valued at 70,900 led to the insider holds 1,900,598 shares of the business.

McGahan Keith M sold 41,014 shares of SPPI for $25,429 on Jan 31. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 645,873 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Riga Thomas J, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 69,389 shares for $0.54 each. As a result, the insider received 37,748 and left with 2,008,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 169.17M and an Enterprise Value of 98.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7157.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $45.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 526.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.