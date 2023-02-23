There Is Still Room For Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed the day trading at $9.91 up 5.88% from the previous closing price of $9.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2950294 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRDO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $18 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $11.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Cheng Chi Fung sold 40,000 shares for $18.59 per share. The transaction valued at 743,544 led to the insider holds 680,000 shares of the business.

Cheng Chi Fung sold 40,000 shares of CRDO for $743,536 on Feb 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 11,288,602 shares after completing the transaction at $18.59 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Lam Yat Tung, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $18.38 each. As a result, the insider received 2,756,855 and left with 3,470,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRDO traded about 1.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRDO traded about 5.13M shares per day. A total of 146.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.09M, compared to 8.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $55.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.6M to a low estimate of $54.97M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $31.8M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.29M, an increase of 55.30% less than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 98.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.3M and the low estimate is $305.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.