There Is Still Room For Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed the day trading at $8.60 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $8.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7489152 shares were traded. SBSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBSW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $20.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBSW traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBSW traded about 3.38M shares per day. A total of 705.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.37M. Shares short for SBSW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.11M with a Short Ratio of 15.48M, compared to 12.56M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SBSW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.82, up from 6.13 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 70.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, down -27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.03B and the low estimate is $8.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.