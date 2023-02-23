There Is Still Room For UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) closed the day trading at $83.63 up 2.32% from the previous closing price of $81.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17541793 shares were traded. UFPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UFPI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2020, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when WEBSTER PATRICK M sold 27,996 shares for $90.73 per share. The transaction valued at 2,540,077 led to the insider holds 236,055 shares of the business.

MISSAD MATTHEW J sold 12,500 shares of UFPI for $1,165,125 on Aug 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 317,709 shares after completing the transaction at $93.21 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, COLE MICHAEL R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,438 shares for $89.00 each. As a result, the insider received 305,982 and left with 157,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UFP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFPI has reached a high of $99.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UFPI traded about 266.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UFPI traded about 474.05k shares per day. A total of 59.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.83M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UFPI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

UFPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98. The current Payout Ratio is 7.50% for UFPI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.86 and $10.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.76. EPS for the following year is $7.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.09 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, UFP Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B, a decrease of -16.20% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.64B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.45B and the low estimate is $8.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.