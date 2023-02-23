There Is Still Room For XP Inc. (XP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) closed the day trading at $13.17 down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $13.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7730166 shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $15 from $27 previously.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $23.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $34.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XP traded about 4.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XP traded about 7.67M shares per day. A total of 547.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.36M. Insiders hold about 20.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 20.10M, compared to 16.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $689.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $695.34M to a low estimate of $682.78M. As of the current estimate, XP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $609.69M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.06M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $642.21M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.