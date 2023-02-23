There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed the day trading at $40.33 down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $40.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3491548 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHWY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On January 27, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Helfrick Susan sold 56,270 shares for $52.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,926,040 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Marte Mario Jesus sold 28,171 shares of CHWY for $1,408,550 on Feb 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 178,837 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Helfrick Susan, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 16,947 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 762,615 and left with 56,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 103.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHWY traded about 3.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHWY traded about 3.94M shares per day. A total of 422.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.64M with a Short Ratio of 22.64M, compared to 22.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 37.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.58B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $10.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.