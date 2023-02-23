There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR)

The closing price of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) was $31.53 for the day, up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $30.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572121 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KYMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $47 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 18,897 shares for $31.24 per share. The transaction valued at 590,391 led to the insider holds 2,494,688 shares of the business.

Booth Bruce sold 98,720 shares of KYMR for $2,990,229 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 890,148 shares after completing the transaction at $30.29 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 77,128 shares for $30.29 each. As a result, the insider received 2,336,207 and left with 4,968,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $44.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.73.

Shares Statistics:

KYMR traded an average of 738.33K shares per day over the past three months and 436.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.64M, compared to 8.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 21.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.93. EPS for the following year is -$2.72, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$4.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.28M, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.98M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.83M, down -30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.