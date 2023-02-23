This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON)

As of close of business last night, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.61, down -16.63% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1214 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3302679 shares were traded. VLON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7140 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3521, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4163.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLON traded 8.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 38.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLON as of Jan 12, 2023 were 317.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.