Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of View Inc. (VIEW)

View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) closed the day trading at $0.63 down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0218 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639408 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6201.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIEW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when MADRONE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC sold 100,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 91,000 led to the insider holds 30,996,469 shares of the business.

Mulpuri Rao bought 59,930 shares of VIEW for $83,303 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 211,166 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Mulpuri Rao, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 33,275 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,585 and bolstered with 151,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4003.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIEW traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIEW traded about 1.67M shares per day. A total of 214.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.07M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.87M, compared to 13.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.01M, up 39.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.9M and the low estimate is $200.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.