Update from Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) was $5.24 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $5.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058458 shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Blackley Richard Scott sold 31,397 shares for $2.64 per share. The transaction valued at 82,832 led to the insider holds 334,750 shares of the business.

Quane Alessandrea C. sold 17,456 shares of OSCR for $46,052 on Dec 06. The EVP, Chief Insurance Officer now owns 165,801 shares after completing the transaction at $2.64 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Bopitiya Ranmali, who serves as the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 6,281 shares for $2.84 each. As a result, the insider received 17,813 and left with 42,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.48.

Shares Statistics:

OSCR traded an average of 1.75M shares per day over the past three months and 3.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.34M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 7.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $972.76M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.96B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.98B and the low estimate is $4.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.