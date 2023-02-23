Update from Permian Resources Corporation (PR): A steady trajectory

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed the day trading at $9.16 down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $9.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7510073 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.01.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 118.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 440,320 led to the insider holds 1,107,566 shares of the business.

Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of PR for $400,000 on Oct 27. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,147,566 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Jensen Brent P, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 665,000 and left with 947,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $11.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PR traded about 6.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PR traded about 6.02M shares per day. A total of 286.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.52M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 37.22M with a Short Ratio of 34.87M, compared to 39.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.90% and a Short% of Float of 18.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 2.40% for PR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $739.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $782.2M to a low estimate of $704.83M. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $316.42M, an estimated increase of 133.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.83M, an increase of 113.90% less than the figure of $133.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.74M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 103.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.