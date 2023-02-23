Update from Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) was $1.54 for the day, down -3.14% from the previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1886576 shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $1.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,595 led to the insider holds 1,680,713 shares of the business.

Dummer Wolfgang sold 5,389 shares of RIGL for $8,946 on Feb 02. The EVP & CMO now owns 72,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Schorno Dean L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,389 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 8,946 and left with 196,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $3.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3046.

Shares Statistics:

RIGL traded an average of 4.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.76M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 6.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.3M to a low estimate of $20.39M. As of the current estimate, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.41M, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.86M, an increase of 36.60% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.24M, down -32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.74M and the low estimate is $104.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.