What shareholders can do to beat the market with ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) stock

As of close of business last night, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.98, down -3.41% from its previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569267 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9700.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 19,100 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 48,896 led to the insider holds 578,821 shares of the business.

Evans Craig E sold 58,217 shares of GWH for $207,314 on Nov 21. The President now owns 5,583,400 shares after completing the transaction at $3.56 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 14,339 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider received 54,758 and left with 1,367,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 312.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5186.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GWH traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.56M with a Short Ratio of 10.56M, compared to 11.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 11.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.