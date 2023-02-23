Which analyst expects Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.72, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1625399 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.

TD Securities Downgraded its Speculative Buy to Hold on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLDP traded 2.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.07M with a Short Ratio of 28.93M, compared to 29.83M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $26.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.7M, an estimated decrease of -28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.11M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of -$28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.9M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.5M, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.87M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.