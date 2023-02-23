Which analyst expects BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $28.60 down -10.23% from its previous closing price of $31.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821824 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 06, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Yocca Frank sold 50,000 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 8,397 shares of the business.

O’Neill Vincent sold 29,713 shares of BTAI for $891,390 on Jan 20. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Nandabalan Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,889 shares for $22.34 each. As a result, the insider received 578,330 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8068.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTAI has traded an average of 336.17K shares per day and 389.78k over the past ten days. A total of 28.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 32.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 16.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1 and a low estimate of -$1.72, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.62, with high estimates of -$1.45 and low estimates of -$1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.09 and -$5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.41. EPS for the following year is -$5.56, with 11 analysts recommending between -$4.38 and -$7.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22M and the low estimate is $7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,011.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.