Which analyst expects Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed at $19.16 up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $18.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727190 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fluence Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Fehr Dennis sold 15,576 shares for $18.64 per share. The transaction valued at 290,405 led to the insider holds 30,590 shares of the business.

Fehr Dennis sold 120,000 shares of FLNC for $2,318,988 on Sep 07. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,590 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fehr Dennis, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,211 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider received 298,814 and left with 30,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLNC has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 115.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 6.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $324.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $355M to a low estimate of $294.18M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.72M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.71M, an increase of 107.40% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.44M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441.98M, up 263.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.