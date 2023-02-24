8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed the day trading at $5.59 down -5.57% from the previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1946620 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGHT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares for $5.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,940 led to the insider holds 787,053 shares of the business.

Kraus Kevin sold 1,618 shares of EGHT for $9,809 on Feb 16. The Interim Chief Financial Off. now owns 134,116 shares after completing the transaction at $6.06 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Middleton Hunter, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 496 shares for $6.06 each. As a result, the insider received 3,007 and left with 292,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $13.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGHT traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGHT traded about 1.72M shares per day. A total of 113.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Shares short for EGHT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.43M with a Short Ratio of 16.43M, compared to 17.45M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.53% and a Short% of Float of 24.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $185.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $184.93M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.37M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.71M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.79M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $746M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $744.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.13M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $764.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.58M and the low estimate is $756.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.