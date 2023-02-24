A correction may be in store for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares?

In the latest session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $37.38 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $37.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11050055 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Roblox Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27.50 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bronstein Manuel sold 28,722 shares for $37.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,254 led to the insider holds 712,337 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 7,543 shares of RBLX for $289,647 on Feb 21. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,142,948 shares after completing the transaction at $38.40 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Sturman Daniel, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 7,041 shares for $37.85 each. As a result, the insider received 266,533 and left with 386,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 52.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBLX has traded an average of 13.89M shares per day and 17.33M over the past ten days. A total of 597.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 469.75M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.97M with a Short Ratio of 27.92M, compared to 30.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $881.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $897M to a low estimate of $844.1M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $770.12M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.55M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $707M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.