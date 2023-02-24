A glimpse at Cingulate Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Cingulate Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.11, up 2.78% from its previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984773 shares were traded. CING stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Schaffer Shane J. bought 10,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 10,166 led to the insider holds 41,500 shares of the business.

Schaffer Shane J. bought 13,267 shares of CING for $13,400 on Dec 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 31,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Callahan Jennifer L., who serves as the Corporate Controller of the company, bought 7,548 shares for $0.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,468 and bolstered with 34,508 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CING has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9991, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2054.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CING traded 49.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 60.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.50M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CING as of Jan 30, 2023 were 32.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 82.14k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$1.83.