A glimpse at Netflix Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $323.65 down -3.35% from its previous closing price of $334.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13221328 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $331.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $314.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Netflix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $390 from $340 previously.

On January 20, 2023, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $366 to $417.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $410.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Hoag Jay C sold 3,698 shares for $352.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,172 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $397.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 330.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NFLX has traded an average of 8.67M shares per day and 6.39M over the past ten days. A total of 445.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.76M, compared to 9.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 30 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.16 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $3.91 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.95 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.43. EPS for the following year is $14.48, with 33 analysts recommending between $17.13 and $11.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.2B to a low estimate of $8.12B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.87B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.5B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.27B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.44B and the low estimate is $37.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.