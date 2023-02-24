A glimpse at Orgenesis Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) closed at $1.40 down -32.37% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371417 shares were traded. ORGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orgenesis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGS has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9984.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORGS has traded an average of 32.56K shares per day and 18.53k over the past ten days. A total of 25.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.99M. Insiders hold about 20.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 225.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 209.47k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.3M to a low estimate of $8.3M. As of the current estimate, Orgenesis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.89M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.9M, an increase of 37.30% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.5M, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.3M and the low estimate is $50.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.