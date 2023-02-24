A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

After finishing at $0.98 in the prior trading day, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) closed at $0.98, down -0.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513932 shares were traded. EQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Keyes Jason A sold 7,000 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 19,810 led to the insider holds 77,720 shares of the business.

Keyes Jason A sold 5,000 shares of EQ for $12,600 on Jun 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,720 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Keyes Jason A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider received 25,440 and left with 89,720 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQ has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8905.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 175.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 287.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 555.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 647.31k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $21.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $4.74M. As of the current estimate, Equillium Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.22M, an estimated increase of 406.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6M, an increase of 69.50% less than the figure of $406.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.09M, up 116.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $22.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.