An average trading volume for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $348.46 in the prior trading day, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) closed at $307.86, down -11.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$40.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3819054 shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $319.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $302.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DPZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $360.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $460.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 75 shares for $347.07 per share. The transaction valued at 26,030 led to the insider holds 2,846 shares of the business.

LOPEZ PATRICIA E sold 244 shares of DPZ for $85,871 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 1,519 shares after completing the transaction at $351.93 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH, who serves as the President, U.S. & Global Svcs of the company, sold 1,280 shares for $354.94 each. As a result, the insider received 454,330 and left with 3,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Domino’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $448.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 350.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 361.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 549.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 947.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DPZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.28, compared to 4.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.42 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13 and $11.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.12. EPS for the following year is $14.14, with 32 analysts recommending between $14.96 and $13.47.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.