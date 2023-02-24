An average trading volume for Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $15.60 in the prior trading day, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) closed at $14.84, down -4.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547857 shares were traded. GOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOOD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On April 13, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Cutlip Robert G bought 1,000 shares for $20.92 per share. The transaction valued at 20,924 led to the insider holds 59,100 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOD has reached a high of $23.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 263.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 237.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.97M. Insiders hold about 1.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 775.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 829.64k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOOD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.66.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $38.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.89M to a low estimate of $36.42M. As of the current estimate, Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $35.31M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.33M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.71M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.69M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171.5M and the low estimate is $150.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.