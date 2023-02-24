An average trading volume for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) closed at $47.87 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $48.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408138 shares were traded. RPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RPD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $52 from $45 previously.

On February 09, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $52.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2023, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thomas Corey E. sold 41,620 shares for $36.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,520,158 led to the insider holds 428,074 shares of the business.

Thomas Corey E. sold 41,619 shares of RPD for $1,526,432 on Dec 15. The CEO now owns 428,074 shares after completing the transaction at $36.68 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Thomas Corey E., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 41,619 shares for $38.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,583,403 and left with 428,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPD has reached a high of $118.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RPD traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 938.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.30M. Shares short for RPD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $181.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.3M to a low estimate of $180.5M. As of the current estimate, Rapid7 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.38M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.99M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.8M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $801.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $776.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $685.08M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $899.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.6M and the low estimate is $877M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.