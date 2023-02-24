An investigation into Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s technical aspects

The price of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) closed at $0.86 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0233 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1591711 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9564 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On May 26, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,804 led to the insider holds 13,846 shares of the business.

Kwo Elizabeth bought 18,000 shares of ASXC for $9,558 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 72,201 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Milne David Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 139,041 and bolstered with 619,884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4945.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASXC traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 236.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.67M with a Short Ratio of 10.99M, compared to 10.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M, an increase of 87.60% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23M, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $14.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 98.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.