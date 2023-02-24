An investigation into IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) closed at $0.43, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815170 shares were traded. IRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2.25 previously.

On September 15, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,624 led to the insider holds 920,431 shares of the business.

Closser Donald sold 9,220 shares of IRNT for $5,716 on Oct 06. The Chief Product Officer now owns 930,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Welch William E, who serves as the Co-CEO & Director of the company, sold 41,859 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 80,369 and left with 7,152,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 45.97M and an Enterprise Value of 20.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3789.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.13M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 5.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.48M to a low estimate of $6.2M. As of the current estimate, IronNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.91M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.39M, a decrease of -21.90% less than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.54M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.95M and the low estimate is $25.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.