An investigation into Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $11.82 in the prior trading day, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) closed at $11.55, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385291 shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UPWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 283.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 17, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $20.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Brown Hayden sold 20,934 shares for $11.47 per share. The transaction valued at 240,042 led to the insider holds 936,553 shares of the business.

Gilpin Eric sold 11,331 shares of UPWK for $129,928 on Feb 21. The Chief Sales Officer now owns 51,188 shares after completing the transaction at $11.47 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Marie Olivier, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,137 shares for $11.47 each. As a result, the insider received 13,038 and left with 11,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 4.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $159.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.55M to a low estimate of $158.5M. As of the current estimate, Upwork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.86M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.14M, an increase of 18.30% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.68M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $615.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $616.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.8M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.71M and the low estimate is $689.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.