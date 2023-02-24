An overall feel about Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Accolade Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.51, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $11.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581391 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACCD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2023, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 282 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 3,369 led to the insider holds 154,516 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 180 shares of ACCD for $2,150 on Feb 17. The President now owns 145,126 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 141 shares for $11.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,684 and left with 123,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACCD traded 718.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 660.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.42 and -$6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $99.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.26M to a low estimate of $97.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.76M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.44M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.7M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.88M and the low estimate is $408.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.