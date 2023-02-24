An overall feel about Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Bumble Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.09, up 7.50% from its previous closing price of $23.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5211420 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMBL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 08, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares for $28.37 per share. The transaction valued at 998,624 led to the insider holds 152,700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, Bumble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 216.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 134.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -247.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMBL traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.74M. Shares short for BMBL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 9.04M, compared to 9.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $241.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.68M to a low estimate of $237M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.2M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.71M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.11M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $903.5M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.