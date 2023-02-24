Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) was $10.36 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $10.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2099957 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CENX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 440,313 led to the insider holds 64,400 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 50,000 shares of CENX for $488,800 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 113,968 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DeZee John, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 15,287 shares for $27.64 each. As a result, the insider received 422,548 and left with 45,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Century’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $30.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.72.

Shares Statistics:

CENX traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 4.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $556.5M to a low estimate of $521M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $659.1M, an estimated decrease of -18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $512M, a decrease of -32.10% less than the figure of -$18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $512M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.