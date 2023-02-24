Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND): Selected Notes

The closing price of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) was $16.93 for the day, up 3.17% from the previous closing price of $16.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3252892 shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 17, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Peters John Sheldon sold 4,265 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 106,625 led to the insider holds 8,985 shares of the business.

Eisenberg Michael A sold 7,500 shares of LMND for $162,056 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 106,670 shares after completing the transaction at $21.61 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Eisenberg Michael A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $20.32 each. As a result, the insider received 101,600 and left with 114,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $32.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.03.

Shares Statistics:

LMND traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 29.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.82M with a Short Ratio of 11.82M, compared to 12.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.08% and a Short% of Float of 24.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.78 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.85, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.95 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.13M to a low estimate of $75.6M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41M, an estimated increase of 90.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.74M, an increase of 91.30% over than the figure of $90.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $246.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.4M, up 92.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.3M and the low estimate is $317M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.