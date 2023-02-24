Analysis of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR): Selected Notes

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) closed the day trading at $78.29 down -4.54% from the previous closing price of $82.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092536 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVCR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 426.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $107 from $89 previously.

On January 05, 2023, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $140.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $89.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Danziger Asaf sold 212,500 shares for $108.74 per share. The transaction valued at 23,106,230 led to the insider holds 13,583 shares of the business.

Leonard Frank X sold 39,507 shares of NVCR for $4,434,654 on Jan 05. The President, CNS Cancers US now owns 46,158 shares after completing the transaction at $112.25 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Weinberg Uri, who serves as the Chief Science Officer of the company, sold 8,143 shares for $116.14 each. As a result, the insider received 945,756 and left with 43,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVCR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.09B and an Enterprise Value of 8.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -136.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVCR is 0.79, which has changed by 2.09% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $120.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVCR traded about 986.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVCR traded about 481.92k shares per day. A total of 104.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.06M, compared to 7.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $128.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $132M to a low estimate of $122.4M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $133.21M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.08M, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.03M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.2M and the low estimate is $529M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.