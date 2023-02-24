Analysis of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR): Selected Notes

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) closed the day trading at $56.32 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $56.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709735 shares were traded. VICR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VICR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when D’Amico Andrew sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 70,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

D’Amico Andrew sold 1,000 shares of VICR for $60,000 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, CRILLY SEAN, who serves as the Corp. VP-Eng., Pwr Syst. of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $53.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,061,458 and left with 3,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICR has reached a high of $100.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VICR traded about 227.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VICR traded about 360.45k shares per day. A total of 44.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.39M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VICR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VICR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $103.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.4M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Vicor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $90.28M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $103M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $396.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $396.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.36M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502.7M and the low estimate is $420M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.