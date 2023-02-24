Are analysts optimistic about BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (NYSE:BKSY) stock?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) closed the day trading at $1.76 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783921 shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKSY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On July 26, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on July 26, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G bought 12,000 shares for $2.70 per share. The transaction valued at 32,400 led to the insider holds 451,146 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9076.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKSY traded about 667.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKSY traded about 525.55k shares per day. A total of 118.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $19.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $19.36M. As of the current estimate, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.49M, an estimated increase of 70.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.49M, an increase of 54.60% less than the figure of $70.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.09M, up 92.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.7M and the low estimate is $94.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.