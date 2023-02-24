Are Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at $13.19 down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $13.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3041738 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.54B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTEN is 2.29, which has changed by -2.30% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTEN has traded an average of 2.81M shares per day and 4.55M over the past ten days. A total of 215.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.46M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.74M with a Short Ratio of 14.74M, compared to 10.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PTEN is 0.32, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $756.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $765M to a low estimate of $746.7M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.38M, an estimated increase of 48.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $805.77M, an increase of 29.50% less than the figure of $48.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $838.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $787.22M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.