As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) offers stability

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) closed the day trading at $33.86 down -11.55% from the previous closing price of $38.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517668 shares were traded. BELFB stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BELFB, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 12, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $19 from $17 previously.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 25, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali bought 250 shares for $33.60 per share. The transaction valued at 8,400 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

ACKERMAN DENNIS sold 10,000 shares of BELFB for $353,878 on Dec 02. The Vice President – Operations now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.39 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Vellucci Vincent, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $33.98 each. As a result, the insider received 33,980 and left with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BELFB has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BELFB traded about 72.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BELFB traded about 146.61k shares per day. A total of 10.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.05M. Insiders hold about 2.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.95% stake in the company. Shares short for BELFB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 62.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 24.44k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BELFB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 13.61% for BELFB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.97 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $159.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $161M to a low estimate of $158.2M. As of the current estimate, Bel Fuse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.14M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.5M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BELFB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $643.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $543.49M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $655.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656M and the low estimate is $654.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.