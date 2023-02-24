As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) offers stability

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) closed the day trading at $1.23 up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4374373 shares were traded. DNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1991.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNN traded about 4.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNN traded about 4.14M shares per day. A total of 819.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 810.72M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 40.76M with a Short Ratio of 35.58M, compared to 42.39M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15M, down -17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.16M and the low estimate is $9.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.