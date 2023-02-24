Considering Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) closed at $4.27 in the last session, up 0.95% from day before closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524779 shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Koppikar Utpal sold 2,485 shares for $5.46 per share. The transaction valued at 13,568 led to the insider holds 188,849 shares of the business.

Touchon Pascal sold 15,591 shares of ATRA for $70,004 on Nov 16. The President and CEO now owns 441,696 shares after completing the transaction at $4.49 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Koppikar Utpal, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,255 shares for $4.49 each. As a result, the insider received 28,086 and left with 191,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5938.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATRA traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 937.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 103.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.28M. Shares short for ATRA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.19M with a Short Ratio of 14.19M, compared to 13.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 15.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $27.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.31M, an estimated increase of 274.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.57M, down -26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.9M and the low estimate is $11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.