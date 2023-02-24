Considering Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $9.63 in the prior trading day, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $9.61, down -0.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330108 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when COLEMAN VICTOR J bought 9,300 shares for $10.63 per share. The transaction valued at 98,859 led to the insider holds 615,369 shares of the business.

LAMMAS MARK T bought 5,000 shares of HPP for $55,550 on Sep 30. The President now owns 189,865 shares after completing the transaction at $11.11 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Suazo Arthur X., who serves as the EVP, Leasing of the company, bought 4,347 shares for $11.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,295 and bolstered with 77,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Shares short for HPP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 9.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $263.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $268.73M to a low estimate of $254.5M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.51M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.47M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 4.20% from the average estimate.