Considering Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $33.81 in the prior trading day, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) closed at $31.20, down -7.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690210 shares were traded. UCTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UCTT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $66.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Chinnasami Vijayan S. sold 5,000 shares for $35.08 per share. The transaction valued at 175,400 led to the insider holds 162,570 shares of the business.

Palfrey Jamie J. sold 1,151 shares of UCTT for $39,986 on Nov 11. The SVP, Global Human Resources now owns 21,430 shares after completing the transaction at $34.74 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Cho Paul Yoonku, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 2,949 shares for $29.41 each. As a result, the insider received 86,732 and left with 15,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCTT has reached a high of $48.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 291.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 292.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UCTT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 823.32k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $564.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $565M to a low estimate of $564.32M. As of the current estimate, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.14M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $494.76M, a decrease of -12.30% less than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $530M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $473.18M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.