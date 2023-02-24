Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) closed the day trading at $10.57 down -14.13% from the previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2194053 shares were traded. FPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FPI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 252.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On October 14, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Pittman Paul A bought 500 shares for $12.35 per share. The transaction valued at 6,177 led to the insider holds 1,260,500 shares of the business.

Pittman Paul A bought 1,000 shares of FPI for $12,540 on Sep 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,260,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Fabbri Luca, who serves as the President of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $12.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,940 and bolstered with 4,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farmland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FPI has reached a high of $16.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FPI traded about 324.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FPI traded about 288.34k shares per day. A total of 53.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.20M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FPI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

FPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 108.10% for FPI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $21.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.9M to a low estimate of $20.55M. As of the current estimate, Farmland Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.05M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.9M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.84M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.74M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.73M and the low estimate is $60.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.