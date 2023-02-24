How is D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (NYSE: QBTS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) closed at $0.81 in the last session, down -5.21% from day before closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0447 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980109 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8793 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7401.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QBTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 30, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,750 led to the insider holds 54,021 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4139, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9631.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QBTS traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.39M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 471.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 140.9k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.49M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 136.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.