How is Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (NYSE: DNMR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $2.09 in the prior trading day, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) closed at $2.00, down -4.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731678 shares were traded. DNMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNMR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On January 06, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2021, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 22,105 led to the insider holds 385,210 shares of the business.

Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of DNMR for $21,394 on Jan 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 395,210 shares after completing the transaction at $2.14 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Tuten Scott, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.63 each. As a result, the insider received 16,331 and left with 424,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3695.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 685.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.98M with a Short Ratio of 16.98M, compared to 18.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.75% and a Short% of Float of 18.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $15.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $12.8M. As of the current estimate, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.73M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.93M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75M, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.06M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 84.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.