I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).

The price of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) closed at $3.19 in the last session, up 23.64% from day before closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2992233 shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7900.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Tarica Laurence bought 100,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 753,244 shares of the business.

Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of GCI for $1,220,000 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,836,335 shares after completing the transaction at $2.44 per share. On May 25, another insider, Louis John Jeffry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,604 shares for $3.64 each. As a result, the insider received 27,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $5.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4657.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GCI traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.12M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 13.29M, compared to 15.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $744.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.5M to a low estimate of $744.5M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $826.54M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.