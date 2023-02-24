I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI).

After finishing at $9.50 in the prior trading day, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) closed at $8.79, down -7.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592316 shares were traded. SOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.29.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 23, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On April 09, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Zartler William A sold 23,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 218,500 led to the insider holds 538,175 shares of the business.

BURKE JAMES R sold 7,000 shares of SOI for $86,240 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 13,439 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Zartler William A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,700 and bolstered with 561,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Solaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOI has reached a high of $14.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 187.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 236.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.51M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 271.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 295.79k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SOI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.