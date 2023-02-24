I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP).

After finishing at $54.56 in the prior trading day, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) closed at $56.37, up 3.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542460 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRUP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On August 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $69.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $129 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $58.50 per share. The transaction valued at 234,014 led to the insider holds 849,109 shares of the business.

PLOUF TRICIA sold 700 shares of TRUP for $41,829 on Feb 08. The EVP, Pricing now owns 41,023 shares after completing the transaction at $59.76 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Friedman Gavin, who serves as the EVP, Legal and Regulatory of the company, sold 500 shares for $58.73 each. As a result, the insider received 29,365 and left with 9,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $99.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 451.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 627.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.07M. Shares short for TRUP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 7.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.80% and a Short% of Float of 22.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $242.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $243M to a low estimate of $241.8M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.38M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.28M, an increase of 23.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $902M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $901.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.99M, up 28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.