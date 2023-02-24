In spite of Summit Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:SUM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) closed at $30.06 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $29.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804592 shares were traded. SUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Summit Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 208.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $34.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUM has traded an average of 643.31K shares per day and 766.07k over the past ten days. A total of 118.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.90M. Shares short for SUM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 7.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $599.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $636.6M to a low estimate of $523.3M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $596.67M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.23M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $389.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.